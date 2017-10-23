Kiran Bedi to visit Karaikal to get insight into implementation of schemes

Puducherry Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi (File) Puducherry Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi (File)

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi will be camping in Karaikal for five days from today to get an insight into the implementation of various government schemes in the region, an enclave of the Union Territory. In her twitter handle today, the former IPS officer stated that the objective of her five-day visit to Karaikal is to see the extent of “connection the Administration has established” with common people particularly in rural areas.

Bedi said she would visit the coastal villages in Karaikal and deliberate with members of self help groups, women outfits and ascertain the services made available through primary health centres, implementation of the NABARD sponsored schemes there. The Lt Governor noted that her office (Raj Nivas) had already adopted the T N Palayam village in Manaveli Assembly constituency here for making available various services.

A review meeting would be held in Karaikal with the District Collector and other key officials of the region before embarking upon the visit to know of the status of implementation of schemes and also other projects that were yet to see the light of the day, she added. Bedi, who has been on weekend visits to various areas within and outside the Puducherry town limits since she assumed office also assured to look into the complaints and representations received from Karaikal during the last 15 months.

Expressing her desire to camp at the fishermen hamlets in Karaikal, she said she would hear out woes of the locals.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App