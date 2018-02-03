Kiran Bedi suggests coordinated approach for criminal justice administration

Kiran Bedi (File) Kiran Bedi (File)

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi Saturday suggested that forensic experts, police, lawyers and judicial bodies adopt a coordinated approach,instead of acting in isolation, in ensuring administration of criminal justice. She was speaking at a function here where she underlined the vital role that forensic science and forensic experts play in clinching several criminal cases and in procuring justice to the victims. “You can link with bodies like the National Judicial Academy, Police Academies, Police Training schools across the country and other institutions so that coordination could be ensured in criminal justice administration,” Bedi said.

The former IPS officer said she had already suggested to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to upgrade the Forensic Science University in Gujarat into a National University after visiting the institution. “The seed is now sown and you can take up the matter with the authorities as a follow up of my suggestion to the Prime Minister,” Bedi said.

She was distributing prizes to participants on the concluding day of the three day 39th national conference of Indian Academy of Forensic Medicine here, organised by the central government administered JIPMER (Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research). Director of JIPMER S C Parija and president of the Indian Academic of Forensic Medicine, Kalpesh Shah, were among those who spoke.

