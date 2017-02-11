Kiran Bedi stresses need for recognition of importance of people

Kiran Bedi (File Photo) Kiran Bedi (File Photo)

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday said improvement could be achieved in public health and sanitation through recognition of people and recognise their importance. Bedi who had been on week end visits to rural and semi urban areas today visited the Velrampet in Puducherry to ascertain the maintenance of infrastructures and progress of achievement of the “Swachch Bharat and swachch Puducherry” programme.

Bedi who visited the village on her bicycle along with officials of her office, the Puducherry Municipality and police personnel saw for herself the positive impact of rejuvenation of the sprawling lake in Velrampet. Bedi appreciated the proactive role played by residents in maintaining the lake in the village.