Kiran Bedi says medical scam a case of criminal culpability

Lt. Gov. Kiran Bedi said on Friday that the alleged corruption in the admission of students in PG courses by private medical colleges in Puducherry was a case of criminal culpability.

“Medical seat scam in Puducherry is a case of criminal culpability and administrative failure at political and administrative levels,” Bedi tweeted this evening.

Bedi has been vocal in calling out the alleged scam for some time now. September 21, she thanked the CBI for booking two IAS officers and 11 other government officials in connection with the corruption allegations surrounding the issue.

In a separate Whatsapp message to media persons on Friday, Bedi said the trouble with the officers booked by the CBI face was “totally preventable” had they done their duty without fear or favour.

“Instead they kept falling prey to irregular orders. They even lied. CBI investigation will not go away,” she said.

Bedi urged the officials to “tell the truth” about whose instructions they were following.

She said from next year the admission process should be more technology-driven to avoid such situations.

