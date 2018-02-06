Kiran Bedi, Ram Madhav Twitter handles hacked by Turkish group

Kiran Bedi said: “My Twitter has been hacked.” Kiran Bedi said: “My Twitter has been hacked.”

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi on Tuesday became the latest high-profile victim whose Twitter account has been hacked in the last 48 hours by ‘pro-Pakistan’ Turkish hacker group, Ayyildiz Tim.

Confirming the news, Kiran Bedi said: “My Twitter has been hacked.” A series of tweets in Turkish and English were posted from her account, including one that featured an emoji of the Turkish flag. One of the tweets read: “We are protesting the continuous closure of our social media accounts! As long as you do not remove the embargo that you apply to us, all social media users around the world are at risk!”

Another tweet which contained bits of a post in Turkish said, “Your account has been hacked by the Turkish cyber army Ayyildiz Tim. Your DM correspondence and important data have been captured! Turkiye & Pakistan (heart emoji).”

Earlier today, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav’s official Twitter handle was allegedly hacked by the same group.

Both Bedi and Madhav Twitter profiles retweeted the same video post which played on loop what appears to be the hacker group’s logo.

On Monday, the Twitter accounts of Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta and Bollywood actor Anupam Kher were also hacked by the same group.

The 62-year-old actor, who is currently in Los Angeles, told PTI Monday that he came to know about the breach from his friends in India.

“My Twitter account has been hacked. Just got few calls from friends in India about it. I am in LA and it is 1 am,” Kher told PTI over a text message.

Kher claimed he received a direct message from Swapan Dasgupta on Twitter before his account was compromised.

“Got a DM yesterday from Mr Swapan Dasgupta’s account about a link. A first from him. So opened it. Have spoken to Twitter already,” Kher added.

Kher’s account appears to have been resorted later, but Swapan Dasgupta’s account was taken offline.

