Kiran Bedi pitches for directory of churches to benefit tourists

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi. Express archive photo Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi. Express archive photo

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday suggested to the Christian authorities here that a directory of all churches be published as the one being prepared for the temples by the Department of Hindu Religious Institutions of the territorail administration.

Bedi made the suggestion to Rev Fr Pitchaimuthu, the parish priest, as it would help the tourists to learn about the history and importance of the churches, a release from Raj Nivas.

She visited the Roman Catholic church dedicated to “Our Lady of Lourdes” in Villianoor near Puducherry.

The church was set up in the 19th century.

