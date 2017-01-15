Kiran Bedi joins villagers to celebrate Pongal

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi. (File Photo) Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi. (File Photo)

Dispensing with protocol, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi today celebrated Pongal with people of T N Palayam village, a hamlet jointly adopted by Raj Nivas and NCC to make it a model one in cleanliness,environmental upkeep and provision of amenities. Sunday is the second day of the Pongal festival and is celebrated as the day for welfare of cattle and milch animals.

On arrival at the village, the Lt Governor was given a colourful reception by the villagers.

Watch what else is making news

She offered prayers at a local temple, witnessed folklore presented by women and also various events, including a yoga demonstration by the youth.

She held talks with the villagers with the help of officials accompanying her.

The Lt Governor later tweeted that ‘prayers, music, dance and sports unite people’.