Kiran Bedi hits back at CM V Narayanasamy; says she is on a mission and not a job to quit

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi. (Source: Express Photo) Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi. (Source: Express Photo)

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday hit back at chief minister V Narayanasamy for demanding her resignation, saying she was on a ‘mission’ to make the UT prosperous and asked him to understand “one resigns from a job and not a mission.”

Bedi also asked him to join hands with her initiatives to make the union territory of Puducherry prosperous and pointed to her initiatives, including week-end field visits to rural areas which are in need of resources and attention. She said people`s money should be spent “with prudence and not wasted, not corrupted or diverted.” Bedi was reacting to Narayansamy’s demand that she resign on moral grounds in view of the Centre approving two cabinet decisions of the Congress government, ‘overruling’ her stand.

“I am on mission to make Puducherry prosperous, clean, water rich, financially secure, responsive and skilled. I request Chief Minister to understand that one resigns from a job and not from a Mission,” she said in a WhatsApp message to the media. Bedi and the Narayanasmy government have been on loggerheads on various issues including medical admissions and nomination of MLAs to the assembly, leading to demands by the ruling Congress that the Centre recall her.

She said she had been listening to public’s grievances daily at Raj Nivas to ensure it “becomes a people’s nivas.” Much more would happen if the Chief Minister instead of asking her to “stop doing (such things)” joined in her initiatives if he wanted Puducherry to become prosperous, Bedi, a former IPS officer, said. Narayanasamy had demanded her resignation at a press conference on the ground that the Centre had approved the decisions of the cabinet to waive crop loans taken from cooperative banks and to extend the term of office of chairpersons of seven public sector undertakings.

The Lt Governor`s rejection of the cabinet decisions had been ‘overruled’ and thus she had earned the displeasure of the Centre, he had said seeking her resignation on moral grounds.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App