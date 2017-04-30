Kiran Bedi greets workers on eve of May Day

Bedi also stressed that the youth of the country become skilled workforce in any field they chose. Bedi also stressed that the youth of the country become skilled workforce in any field they chose.

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Sunday said economic development of a country largely depends on the progress of its agriculture, industry, trade and service sector.

In her message on the eve of May Day, she said economic output from these sectors is being contributed by none other than the labourers.

“It is their hard work and toil on which the power and prosperity of our nation rests,” Bedi said.

Everyone must appreciate the dignity of labour, she said

She also stressed that the youth of the country become skilled workforce in any field they chose.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy in his message said his government had taken several steps to promote workers’ welfare.

He said development of the nation depended on the welfare of the working class.

PWD Minister A Namassivayam, the Speaker V Vaithilingam, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) R Radhakrishnan, leaders of various political parties and trade union leaders also extended greetings to the working class.

