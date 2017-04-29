Kiran Bedi for collective efforts to fast-track Pondicherry’s growth

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi Saturday called for “collective and coordinated efforts” by elected representatives and government officials at grass-root level to ensure Puducherry’s development is on the fast track. In a message through WhatsApp after her weekend visit to some village temples, during which she took note of the lack of maintenance of the shrines, Bedi said, “these visits have repeatedly revealed that development can be achieved only if elected representatives and officials worked together at the grass-root level.”

She expressed shock at the dilapidated condition of one of the temples and also a well in the village she visited.

The former IPS officer said, “trustees of temples too will have an appraisal system in place to ensure annual auditing of accounts, maintenance and upkeep of space through greening efforts and by cleaning ponds whenever they exist.”

Bedi said she would convene a joint meeting of trustees of all temples soon “to apprise them of their responsibility towards the shrines, community and villages at large.”

