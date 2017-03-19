Kiran Bedi calls for conservation of forests, water for better future

Lt Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi (File Photo) Lt Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi (File Photo)

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi Sunday asked youth and volunteers of various non-governmental organisations and eco clubs to disseminate the message of ‘conservation of forests and water for better future’ among the people. She was addressing a large number of students from various educational institutions and eco clubs after trekking through the forests with them in Poothurai village on Puducherry-Ousteri route.

The Lt Governor said the theme of the World Forest Day this year was ‘forests and energy’ and of the World Water Day was ‘Why waste water.’

These themes brought to focus the need for conservation of forests and water as they directly impacted the flora and fauna of the areas apart from sustaining human life, she said.

People should have access to safe water and hence waste water should be treated and reused to conserve water as envisaged in the current year’s theme of water day.

The youth should undertake activities in their respective areas to generate awareness among the people on conservation of forests and water, she said.

Officials of various departments, including the Puducherry Forest Department, accompanied Bedi during her trek through the forests which was her week-end programme, a release from Raj Nivas said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now