Kiran Bedi at Ahmedabad university convocation: ‘You’re all well-built, is it because of prohibition’

Lauding students of Raksha Shakti University, Ahmedabad, for being “well-built”, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday suggested that the reason could be the prohibition in Gujarat.

Addressing the students during the university’s third convocation in Gandhinagar, guest of honour Bedi said, “Last mein main aapko ek observation dekar jana chahti hun…. ki aap well-built hain, aap sab tandurust hain. Mujhe badi khushi hui dekh kar… aisa main kayi jagah nahi dekhti… Kayi jagah main dekhti hun chhote chhote hain, patle patle hain, sukde sukde hain, ab woh kyun hain mujhe nahi malum… chehre par raunak hi nahi hai. Apke sabke chehre par raunak thi.. Kya aap isliye hain ki yahan prohibition hain. Ye research ka subject hai… kariye aap research. (I want to share an observation with you, that you all are well-built and healthy. I am glad to see that you are tall, well-built and healthy. I do not see this at many places, where people are short, thin and very lean. They do not have a glow on their faces, which you all do. Is it because there is prohibition here? I do not know, it is a subject of research, you do the research).”

Bedi also suggested that the university become an open university and reach out to all states, including those that do not have facilities like Gujarat. “You have to become like IGNOU, offering online and open courses to anybody across the country. Think how this can be an open university. I am sure Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not deny you grants, you just have to ask him, he will give it to you,” she said.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani — the chief guest — said that a meeting would be called to discuss the suggestion.

Bedi also thanked Modi for removing a lacuna by opening the first internal security university in the country. “PM Modi always talks of the future and I totally agree that he is actually going to be a ‘jagat guru’,” she said.

