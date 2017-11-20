Kiran Bedi asks Puducherry government to make people ‘self reliant’

Kiran Bedi rued that election was “not held for over a decade” for the panchayats. Kiran Bedi rued that election was “not held for over a decade” for the panchayats.

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Monday appealed to the territorial government to promote “self reliance” among people of the Union Territory by providing them easy access to assured health services and skill development centres. In her twitter handle, the former IPS officer said, “Biggest welfare scheme the people of Puducherry need the most is promotion of self reliance.”

“This means gradually moving away from dependence on basic minimums to being skilled and healthy to generate for themselves (people) to be self reliant,” she said in the tweet.

“It is the duty of the government of the day to provide people easy access to assured health services, skill development centres, micro credit to start small enterprises,” she added.

Voicing concern over lack of elected panchayat institutions in the Union Territory, Bedi said, “Having elected panchayats as mandated by the Constitution and financially resourced is what people of Puducherry need the most.”

She rued that election was “not held for over a decade” for the panchayats.

The Congress government in Puducherry and Bedi have been at loggerheads over several issues, ranging from medical admissions to civic problems, for over a year with the latter accusing her of interfering in the administration of the Union Territory’s administration.

