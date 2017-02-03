Kiran Bedi asks civil service officers ‘to remain trustworthy’

New Delhi: Lt Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi meets with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Friday. PTI Photo (PTI1_20_2017_000322A) New Delhi: Lt Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi meets with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Friday. PTI Photo (PTI1_20_2017_000322A)

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Friday asked civil service officers “to remain trustworthy.” A batch of 17 probationary officers of the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil services (DANICS) met her at Raj Nivas. These officers were on ‘Bharat Darshan’ programme and had a meeting with the Lt Governor during their visit to Puducherry, an official said. Bedi said in her twitter message that she had asked the officers “to remain trustworthy.”

The probationary officers also had a courtesy meeting with the Chief Minister V Narayanasamy later. The Chief Minister greeted the probationary officers and wished them a successful career, a release said.