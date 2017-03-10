Kin of militant convicted in US face terror case back home in Hoshiarpur

Balwinder Singh (AP/File Photo) Balwinder Singh (AP/File Photo)

Balwinder Singh, a native of Hoshiarpur in Punjab who was convicted by a US court on charges of plotting terror in India, is wanted in two terror attack cases back home and his mother Salinder Kaur, sister Kulwinder Kaur and nephew Daljeet Singh are also co-accused in one. Balwinder (42), a member of terrorist outfit Babbar Khalsa International and Khalistan Zindabad Force, was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment in the US a few days ago. Balwinder is wanted by the Punjab Police in a case of bomb blast in a bus at Jalandhar bus stand on April 28, 2006, in which three persons were killed and seven injured. Balwinder, Salinder, Kulwinder and Daljeet figure as accused and conspirators in another case for reviving a terror module. A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from there residence. Balwinder was not in India at that time.

Police records show Balwinder as a proclaimed offender in both the cases. In 2014, the Punjab Police had initiated process for his extradition, but could not get him back to India. Balwinder, according to Punjab Police, had been staying in US for over a decade with an assumed name Baljit Singh. Salinder and Kulwinder live in a well-constructed house in Posi village of Hoshiarpur. Both expressed ignorance about Balwinder’s conviction and sentencing by the US court. “Nobody informed us about Balwinder’s sentence. We do not know anything about it. As such, we are illiterate. We don’t know if anything like this has happened,” Salinder Kaur told The Indian Express. Kulwinder’s son Daljeet Singh, however, said he had come to know of Balwinder’s conviction but did not tell Salinder and Kulwinder about it since they are not keeping good health.

“Balwinder has been living in the US for over a decade. I am not aware about his activities. He left India at a very young age. First, he went to Greece, then to the US. His elder brother also lives there. Balwinder’s wife and two daughters also live in the US,” Salinder Kaur said. “Balwinder was not very good at studies. He failed in his class VIII exams and left studies. He started helping our father in the fields. Then he went abroad,” Kulwinder Kaur told The Indian Express. The family survives on the rental income from the five-acre land they own. Residents of village Possi don’t like to discuss anything regarding Balwinder’s family fearing “police action”.

The Hoshiarpur police had arrested Salinder and Kulwinder in 2013 after they recovered arms and ammunition from their residence during a raid. Police case reveals that both were part of a terror module that was unearthed on the basis of a tip-off. A total of six persons were booked in that case, including Balwinder Singh, Salinder Kaur, Kulwinder Kaur, Daljit Singh (Kulwinder’s son), Ranjit Singh Nita (head of KZF living in Pakistan) and Ranjit Singh Rana, who was then working as a Granthi. Police had then arrested Salinder, and Kulwinder while Jeetu was extradited from Malaysia. Police had recovered one 7.65 mm auto pistol, one 9 mm pistol (made in USA), a .30 bore Mauser, a .32 bore revolver, three magazines, 89 cartridges and two country made weapons. The weapons were concealed at a room in the premises of their house. Salinder Kaur said, “We were not aware of the weapons hidden at our place. I, Kulwinder and Daljeet are currently out on bail. The case is yet going on.”