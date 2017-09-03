Kin of girl at Dera school say management not letting them meet her

“If the girl lodges a complaint, police will record her statement and an FIR will be registered accordingly. So far, my office has not received any such complaint. Sirsa police will look into the complaint,” said Haryana DGP B S Sandhu. “If the girl lodges a complaint, police will record her statement and an FIR will be registered accordingly. So far, my office has not received any such complaint. Sirsa police will look into the complaint,” said Haryana DGP B S Sandhu.

The family of a girl, who was studying at a Dera Sacha Sauda centre since 2008, approached Sirsa Deputy Commissioner Prabhjot Singh Friday alleging that the Dera management was not allowing them to meet her. Now, Singh has directed his staff to look into the complaint. Parminder Singh, cousin of the girl, said another Delhi- based woman was “also inquiring about her daughter who she says was sent to Dera.”.

Parminder said her cousin, who was sent to Dera in 2008, was now 20-year-old. He said the management had stopped responding to the calls made to inquire about her cousin. He said she is a student of BA final year and lived in “Shahi Beti Basera” in the Dera .Parminder also alleged that while all boys aged above had been sent to child care facilities, Dera management was “not allowing” the girls to move out “on the pretext that they were adults”.

Deputy Commissioner Prabhjot Singh said there were around 1,200 persons including funtionaries in the Dera. “If the girl lodges a complaint, police will record her statement and an FIR will be registered accordingly. So far, my office has not received any such complaint. Sirsa police will look into the complaint,” said Haryana DGP B S Sandhu.

“There are about 300 persons who work in Dera and another 800 live in the houses nearby. No outsiders are present in the Dera,” said Sandhu. Meanwhile, a retired havildar Amar Singh submitted an application before DC and demanded that election for president of Haryana Ex Service League for Sirsa district be postponed. The elections were scheduled on August 27, but postponed to September 3 due to the unrest. A resident of Ludesar village, Amar Singh said there was “high suspicion” that in the presence of dera followers, there could be scuffle and violence. He said more than 1,000 dera followers were likely to be present in the election.

