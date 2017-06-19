Kin of 7/11 convicts plan to meet families of 189 victims

The group plans to launch a website on July 11, 2017. (Express) The group plans to launch a website on July 11, 2017. (Express)

Family members of the 12 men convicted in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case have joined hands to formalise a campaign to prove the latter’s “innocence”. On the 11th anniversary of the blasts, the group plans to launch a website to highlight “legal discrepancies” in the case.

“Many people feel these men are guilty because they do not know the details of the case. Our aim behind launching this website is to bring in public domain the massive discrepancies in this case,” said Abdul Wahid, a teacher and the lone man to be acquitted in the case.

“Many people feel these men are guilty because they do not know the details of the case. Our aim behind launching this website is to bring in public domain the massive discrepancies in this case,” said Abdul Wahid, a teacher and the lone man to be acquitted in the case.

The group meeting up regularly at a small flat in Naya Nagar, Mira Road, for Iftar during the ongoing month of Ramzan also plans to visit the families of the 189 victims of the blasts to apprise them of the “details”.

“They have lost their loved ones and I realise the anger they must have against people who they believe have committed that heinous crime. Our aim of meeting them is to tell them the reality of the case and show them how these men were framed and how their families have suffered for the past decade,” said Wahid.

A Mumbai Special Court in October 2016 sentenced five persons to death and handed out life term to seven others for their role in the July 11, 2006, serial blasts on Mumbai local trains that left 189 dead and hundreds injured.

The driving force behind the campaign is Abdul Wahid, who was embarked on a nationwide tour to make people aware of the “reality” of the case.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App