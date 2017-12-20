Kim Jong-un photos in CPM posters in Kerala

One of the flex boards (ANI) One of the flex boards (ANI)

The CPM local committee at Pampadumpara In Idukki district has erected two flex boards with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s photograph as part of the campaign for the party’s area-level conference. Although the conference ended two days ago, Kim’s picture was still visible on Tuesday, saluting from one of the flex boards erected at Thannimoodu under Pampadumpara village panchayat.

CPM’s Idukki district secretary K K Jayachandran said, “Some local leaders wanted to project Kim as they felt he is the only communist leader who challenges the US. However, the party does not attest that stand. We have asked the local committee concerned to remove both flex boards. As one of the flex boards was not removed till Tuesday, we have asked party leaders to take necessary action.” The CPM has earlier celebrated leaders fighting against the US and its imperialism.

