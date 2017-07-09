‘Killer’ of aspiring air hostess nabbed from city

While Khan is the main accused, Ansari helped him, police said; While Khan is the main accused, Ansari helped him, police said;

A 23-year-old man on the run after allegedly stabbing an aspiring air hostess to death in Delhi on Wednesday, was arrested from his uncle’s home in Bandra late on Friday night. The accused, Mohammad Adil Banne Khan and his cousins Juned Salim Ansari (19) and Fazil Raju Ansari (18) were caught by the Delhi Police and the Mumbai Police Crime Branch in Behrampada.

Their custody has been handed over to the Delhi Police. On Wednesday, Adil had allegedly stalked and killed 21-year-old Riya Gautam just metres away from her home in Shahdara, New Delhi. Riya, who was studying to become an air hostess, died in hospital on Thursday after being stabbed seven times with a knife by Adil, the police said.

According to the police, Adil first fled to his native place, Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, and met with his cousins who live there. The police said that Adil allegedly persuaded his cousins to help him escape. The police then tracked the trio to Behrampada where Adil’s maternal uncle lives. “The uncle had no idea what Adil had done. Adil showed up at his home on Thursday with the other two men and told his uncle that they were visiting Mumbai and would leave in two days,” said a crime branch official.

On Friday night, the men were caught just as they were about to leave from Behrampada, the police said. “We have done a preliminary interrogation of the accused, who confessed to the murder and have handed over his custody to the Delhi Police,” the officer added. Adil has been booked with murder by the Mansarovar Park police in Delhi.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App