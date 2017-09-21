Killed two Pakistan smugglers in border encounter: BSF

BSF IG Mukul Goel and other officers display the arms, bullets and other items recovered from two Pakistani infiltrators who were killed at the Indo-Pak border, some 40 km from Amritsar, on Wednesday. Rana Simranjit Singh BSF IG Mukul Goel and other officers display the arms, bullets and other items recovered from two Pakistani infiltrators who were killed at the Indo-Pak border, some 40 km from Amritsar, on Wednesday. Rana Simranjit Singh

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday said that it had killed two Pakistani drug smugglers and recovered four kilogram of contraband from an area under Shahpur out post in Amritsar sector. One AK-47 rifle, one pistol, one Pakistani-make mobile phone with SIM card and Rs 20,330 in Pakistan currency were the recoveries made during the operation.

“On intervening night of Sept 19/20, 2017, acting on joint intelligence of BSF and NCB, Amritsar regarding attempt of smuggling, troops of BSF and NCB laid special ambushes in the Area of Responsibility of Border Out Post Shahpur, Sector Amritsar.

Ambush party of BSF on noticing some suspicious movement of Pak nationals near International Border became alert. When Pak miscreants approached close to the Border Security Fence with intention to carry out smuggling, our troops challenged them to stop. But the Pak miscreants continued with their aggressive posture. In fact, covering fire from Pakistan side started on BSF troops who retaliated in self-defence. Resultantly, two Pak nationals got killed near Border Security Fence,” said an official release by the BSF.

It added: “On searching the area, the party found bodies of two Pakistan nationals. Contraband, suspected to be heroin — 4 kg, one AK- 47 rifle, one 9 mm pistol, 27 rounds, two magazines… PVC pipes of length approx. 20 feet, one Pak mobile and SIM card and Pak currency — Rs 20,330 and 32 gram of opium was also recovered.”

