Kill politicians who criticise forces, says Rajasthan minister

Raj Kumar Rinwa, a Rajasthan state minister (independent charge), on Sunday allegedly said there should be a constitutional provision to “chop politicians” who insult the Indian armed forces.

Speaking on the sidelines of unveiling of a bust of 1971 India-Pakistan war martyr Kesar Dev in Sikar, Rinwa said: “These politicians who give statements on those who protect our nation. A provision be made in the Constitution that such people are chopped, their tongues included.”

Former Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan had recently claimed women terrorists were chopping off the private parts of security personnel to send across a “strong message”, which should leave the entire country “ashamed”.

Talking to The Indian Express, Rinwa, without naming Khan, said, “I was watching news of a politician on television and that person made some cheap comments on armymen. He was indulging in character assassination of armymen.”

