Kidnapped 5-year-old rescued in Mumbai

A five-year-old boy was rescued by the police in Vasai on Thursday, hours after being kidnapped from his home. The boy was allegedly kidnapped from his home in Tulinj, Vasai, on Thursday evening after being lured with chocolate, the police said.

The boy’s father, a rickshaw driver, received a phone call to pay Rs 6 lakh in ransom in exchange for his son, the police said. Datta Totewar, Sub Divisional Police Officer, Nallasopara, said that the police laid traffic nakabandis on all major roads leading in and out of Vasai.

Another team, Totewar said, analysed the phone number used to make the ransom call. He added that the questioning of the boy’s parents revealed that the main suspect was a friend of the father who visited their home regularly.

