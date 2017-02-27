Abducted boy thrown into Yamuna river

Unable to find a place in Karawal Nagar to hide a seven-year-old they had abducted, kidnappers threw him into the Yamuna, police said Sunday. Police have arrested two people and detained a youth in connection with the case. The boy’s body has been recovered from the river.

The boy, Andaz, was kidnapped while playing outside his home on February 20. The family lodged an FIR and, on February 22, his father, who works at a medical store, got a ransom call demanding Rs 2.5 lakh.

The family informed police, who picked up two people from the locality. During interrogation, they told police that they lured the boy on the pretext of buying him momos. But when they couldn’t find a hideout, they threw him into the river, police said.