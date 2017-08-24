Kidnap and murder of girl in Nagpada: ’17-year-old will be tried in children’s court’, says Juvenile Justice Board

Under the 2015 Act, the Board can transfer cases pertaining to children in conflict with law between the age groups 16-18 years in heinous offences that attract punishment of over seven years imprisonment. (Representational Image) Under the 2015 Act, the Board can transfer cases pertaining to children in conflict with law between the age groups 16-18 years in heinous offences that attract punishment of over seven years imprisonment. (Representational Image)

One of the two teenagers booked for allegedly kidnapping and murdering a three-and-a-half-year-old girl in Nagpada will be tried before the children’s court, the Juvenile Justice Board has said. In an order passed by the Mumbai city Juvenile Justice Board on Tuesday, it stated that the case of the older of the boys, the 17-year-old, will be transferred to the children’s court in the sessions court under the new Juvenile Justice Act, 2015. The case of the younger of the two boys, a 16-year-old, continues to be tried before the Board.

Under the 2015 Act, the Board can transfer cases pertaining to children in conflict with law between the age groups 16-18 years in heinous offences that attract punishment of over seven years imprisonment.

On December 5, 2016, the victim, a neighbour of the 17-year-old, had gone missing from her home in Nagpada. The JJ Marg police claimed that the 17-year-old boy had kidnapped the girl for ransom and then killed her after he panicked. The police claimed that the 17-year-old had then called the 16-year-old and they had hidden the body atop a neighbouring building.

The police nabbed the boys when they allegedly made a ransom call days after the murder. In March, the Board had directed that the boys be made to undergo a preliminary assessment under the 2015 Act. The assessment is with regard to the mental and physical capacity of children in conflict with law to commit the offence, their ability to understand the consequences of the offence committed by them and the circumstances in which the offences were allegedly committed.

If the children’s court finds the child guilty, he can be, on turning 21, awarded a maximum of 10 years in jail. If tried before the Board, the child can be sentenced to a maximum of three years in a reformative home.

