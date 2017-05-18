Khulbhushan Jadhav: Pakistan vows to present ‘solid evidence’ before ICJ

BJP party workers during a signature campaign for Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar) BJP party workers during a signature campaign for Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar)

Pakistan on Thursday put on a defiant face despite suffering a setback in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case. With the International Court of Justice staying the former Indian Navy Officer’s execution, Pakistan accused India of “trying to hide its real face” and vowed to present “solid evidence” before the court. Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson said: “India has been ‘trying to hide its real face’ by taking the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav to ICJ. Pakistan will present solid evidence against Jadhav in the International Court. India is trying to defend a person whose actions led to killing of scores of innocent Pakistanis. India desperately tried to divert the world attention by presenting Kulbhushan’s case from humanitarian angle.”

Earlier today, the United Nation’s top court directed Pakistan to not execute Jadhav until it delivers its final ruling in the case. Reading out the verdict, ICJ President Ronny Abraham said the decision of the 11-judge bench was unanimous. “Pakistan shall take all measures at its disposal to ensure that Mr. Jadhav is not executed pending the final decision in these proceedings and shall inform the Court of all the measures taken in implementation of the present Order. The Court also decides that, until it has given its final decision, it shall remain seised of the matters which form the subject-matter of this Order,” the bench said.

The ICJ said that India should have been granted consular access to its national as per the Vienna Convention to which both countries have been signatories since 1977. The court also asserted its jurisdiction over the case while noting that the circumstances of his arrest remain disputed.

“Pakistan has given no assurance that Mr. Jadhav will not be executed before the Court has rendered its final decision. In those circumstances, the Court is satisfied that there is urgency in the present case. The entire thing was a charade, Pakistan completely blown by this decision.The decision is certainly binding for both states,” the court said.

The ruling came three days after India and Pakistan gave their submissions in the case.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd