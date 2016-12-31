Khot will be given additional charge: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis today said he would be giving additional charge of water and sanitation departments to minister of state for agriculture Sadabhau Khot.

He represents Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS), an ally of BJP in Centre as well as in the state.

Khot, who was appointed as assistant guardian minister of Satara, a couple of days back, was felicitated at the hands of Fadnavis at Shirala in Sangli district.

While speaking at the function, Fadnavis said, “Khot’s commitment towards his work is commendable. I am going to offer him portfolios of drinking water and sanitation as well.”

Shivajirao Naik another BJP MLA from Shirala was also present for the function.