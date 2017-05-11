‘Khooni Bhandara’ in MP looks to earn elite World Heritage tag

Khooni Bhandara is a network of Kundis (well-like structures), which are inter-connected through an underground tunnel (PTI) Khooni Bhandara is a network of Kundis (well-like structures), which are inter-connected through an underground tunnel (PTI)

A unique underground water management structure of the Mughal era in Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh, known as the ‘Kundi Bhandara’ or ‘Khooni Bhandara,’ is eyeing the tag of UNESCO world heritage site as the state government makes a case for it with the Centre.

A proposal in this regard would be sent to the union government to forward the process, an official said here.”In a meeting yesterday, Minister for Women and Child Development, Archna Chitnis said that a proposal is being sent to the Centre to get UNESCO heritage tag to the Mughal era’s Kundi Bhandara or Khooni Bhandara in the historic town of Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh,” a Public Relations department officer said today.

Chitnis represents Burhanpur constituency in the State Assembly. This meeting was called at the State Secretariat yesterday with an objective to prepare an action plan on heritage conservation and restoration of Burhanpur’s glory.

The representatives of Archaeological Survey of India were also present in the meet. Khooni Bhandara is a network of Kundis (well-like structures), which are inter-connected through an underground tunnel. The system ensured a smooth course of water from the first to the last Kundi, based on the law of gravity.

An iron stairs or rope is used to go down in the tunnel through these well like structures. These structures were developed during the Mughal era for water supply. The structure, also a popular tourist spot, is still functional and serves high-quality drinking water to a portion of Burhanpur.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now