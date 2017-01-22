Khodaldham Trust gets first chairman, new president

The board also decided to relive secretary Hansraj Gajera of the responsibility and named Jitu Vasoya, another trustee as his successor. Tushar Lunagariya was named new vice-president of the board. The board also decided to relive secretary Hansraj Gajera of the responsibility and named Jitu Vasoya, another trustee as his successor. Tushar Lunagariya was named new vice-president of the board.

AMID THE euphoria of the inauguration of goddess Khodiyar temple on Khodaldham complex, Shree Khodaldham Trust (SKT), the organisation which built the temple shook up its board of trustees as incumbent president Naresh Patel was elevated as the chairman of the board, while younger Paresh Gajera was named his replacement on Saturday.

The 58 trustees of SKT held a meeting on Khodaldham complex, minutes after the five-day temple inauguration got over late on Saturday morning. At the meeting, the board proposed to create a new post of chairman. Gajera is one of the 58 trustees of SKT, a Rajkot-registered religious trust of Leuva Patel community.

“With the the completion and inauguration of the temple, a significant milestone has been achieved by the SKT. The president and rest of the present team of office-bearers felt that now was the time to give a chance and responsibility to the younger generation for the proposed next phase of development of Khodaldham. Therefore, Naresh Patel and we shall function more like advisers to the board, while decision-making and execution will be done by the new president and his team,” Hansraj Gajera told The Indian Express after the meeting.