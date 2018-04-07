Khodaldham chairman steps down, cites personal reasons

Naresh Patel with Paresh Gajera (second from left) and Hansraj Gajera (second from right) in Rajkot on Friday.(Chirag Chotaliya) Naresh Patel with Paresh Gajera (second from left) and Hansraj Gajera (second from right) in Rajkot on Friday.(Chirag Chotaliya)

SEEKING TO put an end to the ongoing controversy over his resignation, Shree Khodaldham Trust (SKT) chairman Naresh Patel on Friday said that he had indeed stepped down, but added that it was due to personal reasons and not because of dispute with anybody within the trust.

He also announced that his trust will form a committee to form a policy vis-a-vis political engagement of its trustees. The issue seems to have cropped up after one of the senior trustees of SKT, Hansraj Gajera, was appointed chairman of the newly inaugurated Gujarat State Commission for Unreserved Classes. The commission office was inaugurated by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Wednesday.

Scores of volunteers of SKT, a religious trust of Leuva Patel community, had taken to streets on Tuesday evening and declared to disassociate themselves from the powerful and influential organisation after reports claimed that Patel had resigned as chairman. They raised slogans in Patel’s favour while others raised slogans against SKT president Paresh Gajera, blaming him for the chairman’s resignation. Officially, Paresh Gajera and Hansraj Gajera, a senior trustee of SKT, had denied that Patel had resigned but assured that the issue will be sorted out.

On Friday, Naresh Patel said he had resigned due to personal reasons. “I want to clarify certain things with regard to the controversy going on for the last three days. I had tendered my resignation not because of any dispute with anybody but purely due to personal reasons. I remain very busy with my business and while I also run an organisation called Sadjyota Charitable Trust. I wanted to work in the field of education and agriculture, the activities proposed to be taken up by Khodaldham while remaining out of the organisation (SKT). As the scope of Khodaldham Trust has expanded across the state, it involved lot of travelling for me, leaving me with little personal time,” Patel, flanked by Paresh Gajera and Hansraj Gajera, said.

Naresh Patel, who is one the leading industrialists of Rajkot, said that he had withdrawn his resignation after persuasion by elders. “I had submitted my resignation to SKT secretary Jitu Vasoya on March 31 and had requested that board of trustees of the SKT approve it at its meeting to be held on April 6. But pressure started mounting on me from Monday onward as the news spread. People requested me to withdraw my resignation and to continue in the larger interest of the community. Accepting their feelings, I have withdrawn my resignation,” he said. Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who is spearheading the quota agitation for the community, had claimed that Naresh Patel had resigned as the BJP had gained too much influence in SKT.

On Wednesday, there were reports claiming Patel had withdrawn his resignation after being persuaded to do so by community elders. However, SKT had officially maintained there was no such development either. Coincidentally, the SKT chairman’s resignation came just three days before the state government was scheduled to inaugurate the office of Gujarat State Commission for Unreserved Classes in Gandhinagar on Wednesday. More interestingly, the government has appointed Hansraj Gajera as chairman of the commission.

The controversy, said Naresh Patel, was a result of “some misunderstanding somewhere”. He said: “Allegations levelled against Paresh (Gajera) are baseless… The decision to resign was a personal one. But since I was on a business trip and other senior trustees were also busy with their work, we couldn’t meet and clarify the situation for three-four days,” said the chairman. However, he added that he would again request the board of trustees to relieve him from the duties of chairman at the earliest. Replying to Hardik Patel’s comment that he had stepped down due to BJP exercising too much influence in SKT, Naresh Patel said, “This is a democratic country and people are entitled to their views. But I don’t think any political party wields too much influence or calls the shots here.”

The chairman also announced to form a committee to form a policy on participation of SKT trustees in electoral politics. “The committee will have veteran and experienced persons as members. It will act as a think-tank and form a policy with respect to SKT trustees’ engagement in politics,” he said.

