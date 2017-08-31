Khilanwala dam to be built in Yamunanagar district of Haryana

During monsoon, Khillanwala Khol causes soil erosion. The construction of this dam would not only help in flood control but also in irrigation, ground water recharging and tourism, he said. During monsoon, Khillanwala Khol causes soil erosion. The construction of this dam would not only help in flood control but also in irrigation, ground water recharging and tourism, he said.

The Haryana government has decided to build a dam on Khilanwala Khol, a tributary of the Yamuna river, in Yamunanagar district at a cost of Rs 29.10 crore.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a proposal in this regard. The water from the dam would irrigate 3,200 acres covering nine villages of Chhachhrauli Tehsil in Yamunanagar district, a spokesperson of irrigation and water resources department said here today.

The project has been found feasible according to a report submitted by WAPCOS.

The spokesperson said since Khilanwala Khol and Pathrala are the tributaries of the Yamuna river, necessary clearances are being taken from Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) in addition to forest and environment clearances for the construction of the dam.

During monsoon, Khillanwala Khol causes soil erosion. The construction of this dam would not only help in flood control but also in irrigation, ground water recharging and tourism, he said.

The spokesperson said fisheries would be developed in the reservoir by the fisheries department.

Moreover, construction of the dam would invite different type of birds, especially the cranes. As such, the area could be developed by the tourism department as a tourist destination, he said.

He said the dam would be able to supply 7.68 cusecs of water annually for 25 years which would irrigate 3,200 acres of the area besides improving the local ground water table.

The proposed height of the Khilanwala Dam is 20.50 meter. The catchment area of the proposed dam is 7.17 square km.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App