Ashok Khemka LTC ROW: ‘Being harassed, seek quashing of state order’

Deposing before the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Haryana IAS officer Ashok Khemka argued on Tuesday that “it is the vindictive attitude of certain officers” due to which he was being harassed for mere Rs 12,397. (Representational Image) Deposing before the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Haryana IAS officer Ashok Khemka argued on Tuesday that “it is the vindictive attitude of certain officers” due to which he was being harassed for mere Rs 12,397. (Representational Image)

Deposing before the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Haryana IAS officer Ashok Khemka argued on Tuesday that “it is the vindictive attitude of certain officers” due to which he was being harassed for mere Rs 12,397. Khemka has sought quashing of Haryana government’s order withdrawing the earlier sanctioned Leave Travel Concession (LTC) for his mother’s home town journey in 2013.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

After hearing the arguments also of Haryana as well as Central government counsels, the Tribunal reserved its judgment in the case on Tuesday.

Arguing his case, Khemka submitted, “This is vindictive attitude of certain officers in state government for reasons which I would appropriately not like to say in the court. The permission was sought on medical and health grounds of my mother to prepone the journey and it was sanctioned. Following the sanction, I had made the journey. The total amount was Rs12,397 which was claimed in April 2014 and payment was made. Now after three years, they are reviewing their own order and asking me to deposit the money.”

He further added, “On one instance, a few officers are claiming LTC more than Rs 2 lakh, which is one month’s gross salary, without any travel and I am being denied a just claim of travel of Rs.12,000.”

“The hometowns of these officers are nearby. The actual expenditure to visit hometowns using highest mode of any public transport would be less than 1 per cent of their gross monthly salaries. Furthermore, under the self-aggrandising policy of the state, I would be entitled to Rs 2,10,000 without incurring any expenditure on travel,” he mentioned in the written arguments submitted before the Tribunal.