Khattar visits Kalka village, lays foundation stones of projects worth Rs 12.70 crore

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday visited Nimbwala village in Kalka to kickstart his initiative to visit 50 neglected villages that have never been visited by any CM, minister or officer of the level of sub-divisional magistrate. He laid the foundation stones of several projects involving an investment of Rs 12.70 crore.

Watch What Else Is Making News?

The projects include a bridge over Roon river on Badyal to Nimbwala road in Panchkula district, construction of passage from Samloha village to Jia in Morni and providing passage to Samloha Devi Mandir in Morni.

The chief minister also announced starting a bus service between Naraingarh and Saraha.

While addressing the gathering, Khattar said efforts would be made for development of this area in Shivalik hills. A survey was being conducted to construct dams in Shivalik area so that water could be utilised for irrigation and drinking purposes.

Recalling his association with the area of Shivalik hills, Khattar said he had visited this area as Sangh Pracharak. He claimed to be aware of the difficulties of people here and said that the government was working to provide employment opportunities to the local youth.

MP Rattan Lal Kataria announced a grant of Rs 50 lakh for development works for Kalka Assembly constituency.