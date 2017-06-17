Khattar, Rawat to flag off Parivartan Rath Yatra on June 18

Manohar Lal Khattar will be among the ministers who will flag off the Rath Yatra. Manohar Lal Khattar will be among the ministers who will flag off the Rath Yatra.

CHIEF MINISTERS Manohar Lal Khattar of Haryana and Trivendra Singh Rawat of Uttarakhand, Union Health Minister J P Nadda and Minister of State (Ayush) Shripad Naik will flag off the BJP’s Parivartan Rath Yatra – one of the party’s biggest outreach campaigns in 68 Assembly constituencies of Himachal Pradesh ahead of the Assembly polls slated for this year-end.

Four specially designed chariots will hit the roads in all four Lok Sabha constituencies of Mandi, Shimla, Hamirpur and Kangra on June 18. While Kattar will flag off the rath yatra in Mandi, Rawat will reach Haripurdhar in Sirmaur district to flag off the yatra with former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal, whereas Nadda and Naik will kick-start the yatra in Hamirpur and Kangra parliamentary constituencies simultaneously.

Dhumal said the core committee of the party had met on Thursday to work out details of the route chart and functions to be held during the yatra in every constituency. Party seniors, including Shanta Kumar, BJP in-charge Mangal Pandey and state BJP president Satpal Satti would be part of the yatra besides all sitting MPs and MLAs of the party.

The party has also coined slogans against the Congress on corruption and mafia raj, apart from lack of governance in the state. Sab ka sath, sab ka vikas, Modi ke sapno ka Himachal banayenge, ghar ghar kamal khilayenge, ab ki bar BJP sarkar and abki bar 50 paar” are some of the slogans.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App