Kharge’s return to politics will boost Congress prospects: KPCC President G Parameshwara

KPCC President G Parameshwara today said Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge’s return to state politics will strengthen the party’s prospects in the run-up to Assembly elections scheduled next year. There were speculations that Mallikarjun Kharge might be relieved from Chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee, to make room for him to play a more active role in Karnataka politics.

“If this report is true, then I will welcome Kharge, for his participation in state politics will only strengthen the party in the state, which goes for elections next year. He has years of experience and has never lost elections,” he said.

The Congress wants to fortify its chances ahead of 2018 state elections by pulling big guns like Kharge, despite the indifferences within the party, which has led to several senior leaders including former Union Minister S M Krishna deserting it.

Asked if he would vacate the post of KPCC chief if Kharge’s name is announced, Parameshwara said, “If the High Command asks me to step down from both the posts, Home Minister’s and KPPC Chief’s, I will respect their decision.”

Reacting to Senior Congress Leader K H Muniyappa asking him to voluntarily resign from both posts, he said, “This is the question of my ability. Since the high command believes in my ability, they have given me this double responsibility.”

Asked if the party high command was violating its norm of ‘one individual one post,’ Paramaeshwara said, “The High Command has exempted me from (the norm on) holding two posts.”

