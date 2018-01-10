Khaps protest removal of houses near Harappa-era site

A protest at Narnaund in Hisar district on Tuesday. (Express Photo) A protest at Narnaund in Hisar district on Tuesday. (Express Photo)

Leaders of several khap panchayats led a protest at Narnaund town of Hisar district Tuesday to oppose a government move to remove 201 structures, mostly houses, situated in the neighbouring Rakhigarhi village, a well known Harappan site.

Barah Khap president Suresh Koth told The Indian Express that about 5,000 people, including women, participated in the protest march. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had earlier urged the state government to make the site available for a comprehensive excavation, asking it to relocate the people of Rakhigarhi. Recently, the ASI served notices to over 200 villagers stating that they had encroached upon the protected area situated at the ancient mounds and raised unauthorised and illegal constructions. But the villagers are protesting any move to relocate them, saying that they were living in the house for the decades.

On the call of khap leaders on Tuesday, the villagers went to Narnaund and submitted a memorandum to Subdivisional Magistrate Rajiv Ahlawat. The villagers said they would continue their dharna until the government de-notifies the land where they have constructed their houses.

