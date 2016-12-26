Khap’s latest: No drinking in public; no celebratory firing

After deaths due to celebratory firing were reported from some districts, the khap has directed that such celebrations won’t be allowed at any marriage functions. (Representational) After deaths due to celebratory firing were reported from some districts, the khap has directed that such celebrations won’t be allowed at any marriage functions. (Representational)

THE SANGWAN Khap has issued a string of directives, including strict curbs on drinking in public places, to villages falling in Dadri district that will come into effect from January 15. The khap has also banned celebratory firing at wedding functions and playing of loud music by DJs. There are 40 villages under the group. The decisions were taken in a panchayat of the Sangwan Khap held at Kheri Boora village in Dadri Sunday.

Jorwar Singh Sangwan, chief of Sangwan Khap, said, “We cannot check what people do in their houses. But all sarpanches should ensure that there is no one drinking openly in the village and creating a ruckus. Some people drink and indulge in hooliganism in the village. This is a bad influence on youngsters. We do not want this to happen,” he said. The khap has also decided that a committee under the chairmanship of the sarpanch would be constituted in every village to monitor the curbs enforced. The committee and the members of the khap will regularly review their implementation.

After deaths due to celebratory firing were reported from some districts, the khap has directed that such celebrations won’t be allowed at any marriage functions. Also, playing of ‘loud music’ by DJs has been banned. A similar decision was taken in a meeting of the panchayats of six villages held at Shajahanpur village in Sonepat. The panchayat has announced that no firearms would be allowed at marriage functions. An appeal to this affect will also be included on the wedding invitations. The group has also taken a decision that the villagers should follow the slogan “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, Beti Khilao”.

Jorawar Sangwan said villagers had been asked to ensure that the girls get to study and that parents encourage them to participate in sports. Further, there should be a check on the practice of female foeticide, he added. The Sangwan Khap also directed that people should plant trees on the occasion of birth of a child and in case of weddings. Also, in case of the death of an elderly person, a tree should be planted in his or her memory. The khap will also extend support to the Jat community’s agitation to seek reservation. Akhil Bharatiya Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti has announced a decision to start protests from January-end. Jorawar said as long as the protest is peaceful, they would extend support to it.