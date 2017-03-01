Khanna double murder: Still no cremation, cops form SIT as sit-in protest continues

Dera followers in Jagera village Tuesday. Source: Gurmeet Singh Dera followers in Jagera village Tuesday. Source: Gurmeet Singh

FOLLOWERS OF Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda refused to cremate of the slain father-son duo on Tuesday too, and continued their protest on the state highway as talks with administration failed despite meetings.

The bodies of Satpal Sharma (65) and his son Ramesh (35) have been kept at the dera’s Naam Charcha Ghar in Jaghera village of sub division Payal in Ludhiana.

A tent has been put up on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla state highway, in which the followers slept at the protest site on Monday and refused to budge on Tuesday as well. They reiterated that the cremation of the two victims won’t be done until the killers were identified and arrested.

The number of followers visiting the dera for ‘darshan’ of the deceased and to participate in the protest continued to grow on the third day.

A special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case has been constituted under the leadership of DIG (Ludhiana range) S K Kalia. Its other members include SSP Khanna Satinder Singh, SP detective Satnam Singh, DSP Shahkot (Jalandhar rural) Gurpreet Singh, DSP (Banga) Harvinder Singh Dalli, inspector Rajan Parminder Singh (Ludhiana rural), Inspector Baljinder Singh (SBS Nagar) and Inspector Sanvir Singh (district Jalandhar rural).

Followers divided over dera chief’s ‘message’

Meanwhile, some ‘infighting’ came to the fore among the dera followers, who call themselves ‘premis’ and use ‘Isaan’ as their surname, over a recorded message of dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh during the protest.

The message was being played repeatedly for the protesters to hear to which some of the dera leaders objected and conveyed this on microphone to their counterparts.

In the message, the dera head is heard saying that “The police should nab the culprits at the earliest and such criminals cannot be spared who dared to enter followers’ own home (dera centre) and kill them.”

Watch What Else Is making News

Some of the dera leaders objected and said on microphone, “On one side, we are telling the media that ‘Pitaji’ has not issued any orders and never asked us to sit on a protest. We are doing it of our own will. On the other hand, we are playing his message again and again which might leave an impression that it is on the orders of Pitaji that we are sitting here. This is wrong and thus we should not incite protesters in his name by playing his voice message repeatedly.”

Police seek ‘one week more’

The protesters cancelled their plan to hold a rosh march (protest march) from Jaghera to Mandi Ahmedgarh Tuesday following the talks with the administration but continued their sit-in protest on highway.

However, a meeting between the dera team with SSP (Khanna), SDP (Payal) and DIG Ludhiana range was inconclusive as no decision was reached on cremation of bodies.

After another meeting held between the administration and dera representatives late evening Tuesday, the latter refused to lift the protest. However, sources said the cremation was likely to be held Wednesday morning.

Komal Mittal, SDM (Payal) said, “We have assured them of swift probe and apprised them of all efforts being put in by police. They will communicate their decision to us Wednesday morning.”Speaking to The Indian Express, Parminder Singh, a member of the dera’s political wing, said, “The administration want us to cremate the bodies but we cannot do so till culprits are not identified and arrested. The family of the deceased and dera representatives have agreed to this demand: That we want culprits nabbed. We will not accept any government job or compensation for the family until there are arrests made in the case.”

Satinder Singh, SSP (Khanna) said, “We have sought more time from dera representatives, at least a week, to solve the case. Every investigation needs time but they are not agreeing to cremate the bodies. We have procured some more CCTV clips and a probe is on.”

Meanwhile, security was stepped up at the highway with Anti-Riot Police (ARP) on duty along with police teams from Khanna, Sangrur and Ludhiana.

Dera followers begin protest in Malout

The followers Tuesday also started dharna at Malaut of Muktsar in double murder issue. The protest began at Danewala chowk which goes to Dabwali and Muktsar and protesters stated that dharna is for indefinite period.

Bhagirath Meena, SP Malaut confirming the start of dharna said,” they have not yet lifted the dharna, though police is trying to persuade them . We are on spot so as to main law and order.” Dera followers have erected tent on road and started speeches on the state highway thus disrupting general public’s life. The speeches indicated that they will not budge till the time police arrests culprits.

(WITH INPUTS FROM RAAKHI JAGGA)