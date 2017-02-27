Khanna double murder: ‘Don’t know if my eye treatment will continue’

8-year-old Diya. Source: Gurmeet Singh 8-year-old Diya. Source: Gurmeet Singh

WITH A bandage ove her right eye, eight-year-old Diya was inconsolable Sunday. Her father Ramesh Sharma and grandfather Satpal Sharma were shot dead but she only had had a vague idea of all that was happening around her. All she had been told was that her father and grandfather would never return.

However, she tried to put up a brave face. Staring at an uncertain future, she had various questions weighing on her mind.

“I don’t know if my treatment for the right eye will continue now. I know my father and grandfather are not going to return ever. We are poor. My father was working hard to get my eye treatment done. Who will pay for it now?,” said Diya, as she wept in the arms of her mother Madhubala.

“The future of my family is in the dark. What wrong did my father and grandfather do that God snatched them away?” she kept saying.