Khanna Dera Double murder: Hundreds of women throng protest site

Hundreds of women from far off places in Punjab and neighboring state Haryana reached Dera Sacha Sauda congregation center at village Jaghera of Ludhiana Monday.

Washing utensils to preparing langar (food) and even working as security guards at the entrance, they raised slogans hailing their ‘pitaji’ – that is how they address dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

Women also sat on highway with men protesters demanding arrest of culprits in father-son double murder case.

Shouting slogans against the police, women followers of Dera Sacha Sauda came out as backbone of the entire agitation.

Behind this leap of faith for their ‘pitaji’, each women had her own reasons and said that ‘nothing can shake their faith in their Guru’.

Asked about why they have been following the self-styled Godman, every woman cited incidents of his ‘miracles’ which as per them makes Ram Rahim a ‘living God’.

“I had three granddaughters. There is nothing bad in having guddiyan (girls) but there should be one son at least. It was my ultimate wish to have a grandson and it was only after miracle of pitaji that my daughter in law gave birth to a son. Pitaji gets to know about our wishes even without saying. That’s why he is God for us,” says Naseeb Kaur, 60, from Barnala. According to her, she got a grandson only after ‘miracle’ of dera head.

On why she is here from Barnala to join protest, she says, “Wherever there will be any injustice with our Guru or his followers, we will reach there.”

Aashee, a qualified engineer in her thirties now pursuing law, says that ‘pitaji has never told them to hate any religion’.

“Yes, he is God for us because he gives his followers everything that they wish for. He has never stopped us from going to gurudwara, temple, mosque or church. I am following him since I was in school,” she says.

Some other women believe that it is only because of their ‘pitaji’ that their men in homes left liquor and drugs. “He can do any miracle. It was impossible for anyone to convince my husband to leave liquor. He visited pitaji once and never touched liquor again. So he is God for me,” says Amar Kaur, 45.

Even school going teenage girls participated in the protest saying that they ‘can do anything’ for ‘honor of pitaji and dera’.

“It is only because of miracles of pitaji that our works are successful. My family is following him since I wasn’t even born. For us, he is God. Bigdey kaam ban jaate hain inki kripa se (He solves every problem with his Godly powers),” says Beant Kaur, 18, a student.

Women followers said that they reached dera at their own after they came to know about the murders. They arranged transport like buses or pick-up trolleys at village level even if men in their family refused to support them. “I brought forty women from my village here. We arranged transport on our own. It is our duty for our pitaji,” said Satnam Kaur from Bathinda.