Khalsa’s death: Amid protests, FIR against cops for abetment to suicide

A day after death of Sikh activist Gurbaksh Singh Khalsa, who jumped off a water tank, police Wednesday lodged an FIR against unknown policemen under the charges of abetment to suicide following a protest by his supporters.

Kurukshetra’s Additional Deputy Commissioner, Dharamvir Singh, told The Indian Express that the FIR has been lodged on the complaint of his family members who held the police responsible for his death. “The family members have alleged that policemen had climbed atop the tank to bring him down forcibly,” said the ADC, who reached to village Thaska Ali, the native village of Khalsa where the incident had taken place on Tuesday. Khalsa had been demanding release of Sikh prisoners languishing in different jails in the country even after completion of their prison term. As part of his protest he had climbed on top of a water tank on Tuesday. Police had stated that he had jumped off the tank after giving an ultimatum for release off such prisoners.

