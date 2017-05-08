Khalsa college suicide: Amarinder Singh meets protesting students

Students protest in front of Khalsa College demanding justice for the Khalsa College student Harpreet Singh who had committed suicide on Wednesday night. PTI Photo Students protest in front of Khalsa College demanding justice for the Khalsa College student Harpreet Singh who had committed suicide on Wednesday night. PTI Photo

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has met the students of Khalsa College, who have been protesting against the college management over the recent suicide of a student at his hostel room. The chief minister on Sunday assured the students of justice and directed Anurag Verma, Principal Secretary, higher education, to address their grievances and probe the matter to ascertain the college management’s role in the suicide of the student who was found hanging in his room.

He assured Harpreet’s father, Yadwinder Singh, of all possible help and take strict action against anyone found guilty of abetment to suicide. In a letter to the chief minister, Yadwinder sought Rs 50 lakh as compensation and a job for his younger son.

The letter was also signed by members of Gram Panchayat and residents of Harpreet’s village Gumti Kalan. Demanding strong action against the college management committee members, principal and registrar for abetting the suicide of the student over the issue of attendance shortage, the students sought Amarinder’s intervention to bring the guilty to book.

Amarinder assured the students of a thorough probe into the matter. Pointing out that the state police had already formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT), Amarinder said no laxity would be tolerated.

According to the students, Harpreet, who was barred from appearing in exam over shortage of attendance, had been treated unfairly as there were other students who were short of attendance as well but they were allowed to take the exam. Harpreet, they said, was taking private coaching classes for admission into MSc course from some prestigious college, which was the reason for his low attendance.

Harpeet’s father had already filed an FIR against the college principal, registrar and head of the agriculture department for abetment to suicide.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now