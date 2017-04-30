Khalsa College protest: Management blinks, appoints acting principal, registrar and agriculture HOD

Girls protest outside Khalsa College Friday. Express Girls protest outside Khalsa College Friday. Express

After three days of mass protest by students of Khalsa College here following the suicide of hostel inmate for which the college principal, registrar and head of the college’s agriculture department were charged with abetment, the management on Saturday appointed acting replacements for the three posts in a bid to ease tension on the campus. “With a view to ease tension arising out of the students’ protest in the wake of suicide by a hosteller, Khalsa College Governing Council today appointed Dr Sukhmeen Kaur Bedi, a senior professor and dean (academics) as acting principal of the historic Khalsa College. Another senior faculty member and dean (sciences) Dr MS Batra was appointed as acting registrar of the college and professor Gurdev Singh as HoD of agriculture department,” a press note from Khalsa College Governing Council stated.

“The action followed principal Dr Mehal Singh, registrar Dr Devender Singh and HoD (agriculture) Dr Randeep Kaur Bal having been booked for abetting suicide of Harpreet Singh, a student of B.Sc. (agriculture), in his hostel room on Wednesday. The students, meanwhile, today blocked all the entry gates leading to the college, which invited sharp reaction from teachers who staged a massive parallel protest against the protesters for cordoning off the campus,” the press note further reads.

Both male and female students of Khalsa College have been sitting on an indefinite dharna since Wednesday evening demanding the arrest of Mehal Singh and two others. The protests showed no sign of waning despite efforts by college authorities, who, in fact, even wrote to parents of girl students that they had not returned to their hostels till their usual deadline of 6 pm and warned them of disciplinary action. Khalsa College Girls Hostel warden Supinder Jeet Kaur said, “We had around 400 girls in college hostel on Thursday. Around 250 were outside hostel on Thursday night. We had informed their parents and told them it would not be our responsibility if any harm were caused to them outside during night. Some girls returned after we made call to parents.”

Meanwhile, students have been also getting support from different quarters. A langar is being cooked for them in a nearby Gurdwara while many students’ organisations have been arranging fruits and other eatables for them. The police have formed a special investigation team to probe the allegations against the principal and others. However, the team is yet to collect the CCTV footage of the hostel and college on the day Harpreet committed suicide.

“We are investigating and are the in process of collecting CCTV footage. We have not recovered any suicide note. We will conduct investigation in time-bond manner,” said Gautam Singhal, ASCP City-II

