Khalistan Liberation Force chief Harminder Singh Mintoo dies in Patiala jail

Khalistan Liberation Force chief Harminder Singh Mintoo (51) was found lying unconscious in the Patiala Central Jail Wednesday evening and was later declared brought dead after he was rushed to the hospital, jail authorities said. They said they suspected he died of heart attack. “Exact cause could be revealed after post-mortem report. He had a history of heart problem since 2014-15. He was said to have undergone treatment for heart ailment in Germany, though there is no official record available for that,” said Patiala Jail Superintendent.

