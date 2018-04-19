Follow Us:
Thursday, April 19, 2018
Presents Latest News
  • Khalistan Liberation Force chief Harminder Singh Mintoo dies in Patiala jail

Khalistan Liberation Force chief Harminder Singh Mintoo dies in Patiala jail

"He was said to have undergone treatment for heart ailment in Germany, though there is no official record available for that,” said Patiala Jail Superintendent.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published: April 19, 2018 5:29:27 am
badarpur, man stabbed to death, bike parking fight, indian express “He was said to have undergone treatment for heart ailment in Germany, though there is no official record available for that,” said Patiala Jail Superintendent.
Top News

Khalistan Liberation Force chief Harminder Singh Mintoo (51) was found lying unconscious in the Patiala Central Jail Wednesday evening and was later declared brought dead after he was rushed to the hospital, jail authorities said. They said they suspected he died of heart attack. “Exact cause could be revealed after post-mortem report. He had a history of heart problem since 2014-15. He was said to have undergone treatment for heart ailment in Germany, though there is no official record available for that,” said Patiala Jail Superintendent.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now