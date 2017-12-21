Khadse, Deshmukh skip visit to RSS headquarters, BJP sends them notice

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Eknath Khadse Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Eknath Khadse

The BJP on Wednesday issued a notice to senior party leader Eknath Khadse, seeking his explanation for skipping the annual visit of party legislators to the RSS headquarters in Nagpur. A day after Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis ruled out his re-induction into the state cabinet, Khadse did not attend the Assembly either, and also made public his disappointment by declaring to a television channel that he was ready to go to prison if proven guilty in the land scam, the charge over which he had been removed from the ministry.

Rebel BJP leader Ashish Deshmukh also stayed away from the visit to the RSS headquarters and was instead seen with NCP leader Ajit Pawar, creating a flutter. Deshmukh was present in the House. Fadnavis had led the elected members of the BJP from both Houses of the legislature to the RSS headquarters, where informal discussions were held with Sangh functionaries. Khadse explained, “I was not feeling well. So I did not visit the RSS headquarters.”

BJP chief whip in the Maharashtra Assembly Raj Purohit issued a notice to both Khadse and Deshmukh. “The party asked Khadse and Deshmukh to explain why they skipped the visit,” Purohit told The Indian Express.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News Now,Varun Gandhi visits RSS headquarters