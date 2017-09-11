Khadoor Sahib rallies: Congress targets PM, SAD, AAP slam Captain Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File) Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File)

THE THREE main political parties of Punjab held conferences Sunday, on the occasion of Gurta Gaddi Diwas of Sri Guru Angad Dev Sahib Ji at Khadoor Sahib in Tarn Taran district. The Congress state level leadership, however, was absent from the party’s rally at which MLA Ramanjit Singh Sikki was the key speaker.

Sikki alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was responsible for two Indian soldiers from Khadoor Sahib constituency losing their lives at the border earlier this year. “The PM has failed. His policies are sacrificing Indian interests,” claimed Sikki. He also targeted the Badals. “The Badal family has failed farmers of the Stop complaining, AAP tells Sidhu. Leader of Opposition in Punjab assembly Sukhpal Khera and Sangrur MLA Bhagwant Mann were the main speakers at AAP’s rally. Khera said, “Navjot Singh Sidhu should stop making complaints. He has failed in urging the Punjab CM to take any action against the Badal family and Bikram Singh Majithia.”state. ”

Capt has failed: Sukhbir

Even as former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal was absent from the SAD rally, party president Sukhbir Singh Badal targeted the working of the Congress government in Punjab. He alleged that Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had “no programme for development, no programme for welfare of Punjab people, no programme for SYL water issue.”

