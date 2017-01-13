Opposition criticise PM Modi over Khadi calendar row

Latest News
KVIC chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena however said the move was not 'unusual' and that deviations have happened in the past.

Criticism mounted from opposition quarters over the photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi replacing that of Mahatma Gandhi in the 2017 wall calendar and table diary published by the Khadi Village Industries Commission (KVIC). The cover photo on the calendar and the diary showed PM Modi weaving khadi on a large ‘charkha’ in the same pose as Gandhiji. Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi said the move was a well-planned move by the government to gain credibility.

“This government is very prone in making mistakes, but this doesn’t seem to be a mistake. This seems to be like very thought out and well-planned strategy to gain credibility. I appeal to the Prime Minister as he has become the mascot of most inefficient, incapable and insincere organisation to disband the KVIC,” he told reporters.

KVIC chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena however said the move was not ‘unusual’ and that deviations have happened in the past.

“In fact, he (Modi) is khadi’s biggest brand ambassador, and his vision matches KVIC’s, of ‘Make In India’ by making villages self-sufficient, ‘skill development’ by generating employment among the rural masses, infuse modern technology for khadi weaving, innovations and marketing. Plus, the PM is a youth icon,” he told PTI.

However, opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee castigated the government over the move.

