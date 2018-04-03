Key separatist leaders receive financial support from Pakistan: Govt tells Lok Sabha

Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir. (Express photo by Purushottam Sharma/File) Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir. (Express photo by Purushottam Sharma/File)

Some key separatist leaders have been receiving instructions and financial support from the Pakistani establishment for disruptive activities in Jammu and Kashmir, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said inputs indicate existence of nexus or collusion of disrupting elements sponsored by the neighbouring country and separatists in Kashmir.

“Some of the key separatist leaders have been noted being in touch with militant leaders based in Pakistan and PoK,” he said replying to a written question.

“They have also been believed to be receiving instructions and financial support from the Pakistani establishment for adverse activities in Jammu and Kashmir,” Ahir said.

He said recently the NIA arrested some separatists in connection with their source of funding and necessary action was taken against such elements in accordance with the provisions of law.

“There is a well-established institutional mechanism to effectively deal with illegal activities on the India-Pakistan border and Line of Control. A terror funding and fake currency cell has been set up in the National Investigation Agency to investigate terror -funding cases,” he said.

