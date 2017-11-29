Key bills set to be introduced in winter session of Parliament

The 123rd Amendment bill, was introduced in April, 2017 for the monsoon session of Parliament to set up the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) under the Constitution. (Wikimedia Commons) The 123rd Amendment bill, was introduced in April, 2017 for the monsoon session of Parliament to set up the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) under the Constitution. (Wikimedia Commons)

The Winter Session of Parliament is set to start on December 15 and last till January 5, 2018. In the last parliamentary session i.e. the Monsoon session, only nine bills out of the 25 were passed during those 19 days.

Some of the key bills that are slated to be introduced in the upcoming session:

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016

The 2016 bill, aims to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955, was introduced in Lok Sabha by the Minister of Home Affairs Rajnath Singh.

The bill focuses on the citizenship of illegal migrants. An illegal migrant was defined as a foreigner who travels to India without a passport and other travel documents or somebody who overstays their visit in the country. The bill has, however, modified the definition and made an exception for the Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. In short, foreigners falling under the mentioned religious category and places will no longer be treated as illegal migrants.

A second modification was made to the time duration of applying for a citizenship by naturalisation (legal act to acquire citizenship of a country). Out of the many qualifications one has to meet, one of them was that before applying for a citizenship, a foreigner must have resided in India or been in government service for at least 11 years. This particular law would change for the religious groups mentioned above and the time duration to stay in India or in government service will be reduced to six years.

The Act laid down circumstances under which the citizenship of a foreigner or a OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) would stand cancelled like, if the registration has been through fraud or within five years of the registration, the person was sent to prison for two or more years. Adding to the reasons, the bill will bring forth a fourth clause which would cover a foreigner violating any law in force in the country. Most likely it might include petty offences like parking in a no parking zone.

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2016

Introduced in Lok Sabha by the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Mr. Nitin Gadkari, the bill aims to amend the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Passed by the Lok Sabha, the bill remains pending in the other House.

Bringing exhaustive changes to the previous law, the bill requires the central government to develop a National Transportation Policy which would lay down the framework for road transport. Apart from the transportation policy, the bill will recall defect vehicles from the road, make insurance compulsory for all who own a vehicle, compensation to families in death and run cases, increased penalties on drink and drive and in case of failure of maintaining a vehicle, a person could be fined upto Rs. 100 crore. The bill strives to keep up with the changing time and aims to provide services like licenses, applications and forms, receipt of money and fines through electronic medium.

The Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill, 2017

The 123rd Amendment bill, was introduced in April, 2017 for the monsoon session of Parliament to set up the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) under the Constitution. The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha in the last session but the Rajya Sabha required further amendments in the bill and due to split views, the bill was shelved. It is now set to be re-introduced in the Lok Sabha.

NCBC has the power to examine the inclusion and exclusion of backward classes and acts as an advisory body to the central government. The proposed legislation seeks to establish the NCBC under the Constitution, and provide it the authority to examine complaints and welfare measures regarding socially and educationally backward classes.

The Commission would comprise of five members appointed by the President who would investigate and monitor how safeguards are provided to the backward classes.



Triple Talaq bill

On Wednesday the government issued a statement considering to make talaq-e-biddat or triple talaq a criminal offence. After three months to the Supreme Court judgment pronouncing triple talaq as unconstitutional and void, the bill is likely to be tabled in the winter session of Parliament.

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill

The original bill is set to be re-introduced in the winter session. The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment decided to junk parliamentary recommendations on the inclusion of transgender partnerships and marriage. The original bill was introduced in the last session which aimed to protect and safeguard transgenders from discrimination and provide quotas in government colleges and jobs.

