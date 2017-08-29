Key AIADMK meet on September 12 to take up Sasikala expulsion

Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam at a party meeting in Chennai Monday. PTI Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam at a party meeting in Chennai Monday. PTI

A crucial meeting of MLAs called by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday decided to convene AIADMK general council and executive committee meetings to speed up the proposed action of removing party general secretary V K Sasikala and her family members from party posts. Later in the evening, the ruling faction announced that the meeting will be held on September 12.

Leaders from the faction led by T T V Dinakaran, now suspended from AIADMK, claimed to have had a minor victory after today’s meeting called by CM, as nearly 40 MLAs are said to have skipped it. One of the four resolutions read out by Law Minister C V Shanmugam at the meeting said office-bearers and cadres of the party have demanded convening of the general council and executive committee meetings. Another resolution resolved to term appointments, or dismissals, made by Dinakaran invalid.

A third resolution says the appointment of Sasikala was an interim arrangement, and her appointment of Dinakaran as AIADMK deputy general secretary was against party bylaws. The fourth resolution resolves to take legal action over Dr Namadhu MGR, the party’s media organ, and Jaya TV channel, both of which are controlled by members of Sasikala family.

Notice to Stalin, 20 DMK MLAs

The Committee of Privileges of Tamil Nadu Assembly has issued a notice to Leader of Opposition in the House, DMK’s M K Stalin, and 20 other party MLAs for bringing in sachets of gutka to the Assembly in July to “prove” that, although banned, they are easily available in Chennai.

AIADMK leaders from the ruling faction said the “breach of privilege” may lead to disqualification or suspension of the DMK MLAs. The move is seen as politically significant, as any such action will have an impact on the floor test being demanded by the Opposition.

