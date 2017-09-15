Key Ahmedabad blasts accused, two others arrested in Bihar

The police said they detained Tauseef, a resident of Juhapura in Ahmedabad, and Shane on Wednesday at a cyber cafe as they were unable to produce Aadhaar cards for using the Internet. The police said they detained Tauseef, a resident of Juhapura in Ahmedabad, and Shane on Wednesday at a cyber cafe as they were unable to produce Aadhaar cards for using the Internet.

Three terror suspects, including one wanted in connection with the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts, were arrested in Gaya on Thursday. The Gujarat ATS will reach Friday to question them.

Mohammad Tauseef Khan (35) alias Tausif Sagirkhan Pathan alias Mohammad Atik and Shane Khan were arrested from a cyber cafe and Ghulam Sarwar Khan, former Bihar unit head of SIMI, was held later, according to Bihar ADGP (Headquarters) S K Singhal.

“Tauseef, wanted in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case, was hiding in Sahdeo Khap village in Bodh Gaya for many years,” the ADGP told reporters, adding that he was given shelter by a local resident. Tauseef allegedly fled to Myanmar after the blasts and later came to Gaya via West Bengal.

The police said they detained Tauseef, a resident of Juhapura in Ahmedabad, and Shane on Wednesday at a cyber cafe as they were unable to produce Aadhaar cards for using the Internet. The cyber cafe owner got suspicious and alerted the police. Ghulam, the local resident who gave them shelter, was subsequently held.

The police have seized two pen drives and some documents from the accused. ADGP Singhal said that Tauseef had written mails to some MPs regarding some IAS officers, but there was nothing incriminating in them.

According to a Gaya Police officer, Tauseef, a software engineer, joined a private school as a teacher. “He was also teaching more than a dozen students at home. This could be part of his indoctrinisation. We learnt that he has trained about 20 youths in terror activities,” he said.

According to police in Ahmedabad, Tauseef worked at a renowned software firm based in Bengaluru and later taught at a college in Nadiad before he fled the state following the blasts.

The Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch, which investigated the blasts case, said Tauseef was a “committed member” of SIMI and closely associated with Juhapura-based accused Alamzeb Afridi (also an accused in the 2014 Bengaluru blast) and Mujib Shaikh. Shaikh was killed in an encounter last year near Bhopal.

